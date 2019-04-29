Trump Accuses New York’s Attorney General of ‘Illegally’ Investigating NRA

President Trump tore into New York’s governor and attorney general on Twitter Monday, claiming the pair are “illegally” trying to take down the embattled National Rifle Association. “The NRA is under siege by [New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo and the New York State A.G., who are illegally using the State’s legal apparatus to take down and destroy this very important organization, & others,” Trump wrote. The tweet comes two days after New York AG Letitia James said her office had launched an investigation into the NRA. James did not specify what her office was investigating specifically—but upon her election last year, she said she’d probe the group to ensure it was following non-profit rules.

The organization has also faced internal strife in recent days, as former President Oliver North said he’d been ousted from his role, and one of the organization’s top lawyers was suspended. Trump referenced this infighting in his tweet, writing that the nation’s most powerful gun lobby “must get its act together quickly, stop the internal fighting, & get back to GREATNESS - FAST!”