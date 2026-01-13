Trump Adds Tacky Mar-a-Lago Bling to Signpost Where He Is

The Trump White House added another visual cue for the 79-year-old president, labeling one of the most obvious and iconic spots on the property.

In the president’s signature gold, a sign reading “The Rose Garden” can now be seen over the newly Trump-ified Rose Garden.

The Rose Garden got its own gold signage. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In a statement to The Daily Beast, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said, “President Trump is making the White House beautiful and giving it the glory it deserves at no cost to the taxpayer – something everyone should celebrate. Only people with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome would find a problem with that.”

Last year, Trump paved over the iconic Rose Garden to make it more like his Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, tearing up the grass and flowers to install a white stone patio.

The Rose Garden has been paved over with white stone. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The White House’s new “Presidential Walk of Fame” can be seen right behind the new sign for the Rose Garden. The so-called Walk of Fame is filled with insults for Trump’s perceived political enemies, and is, unsurprisingly, full of praise for the president.

The new label for the Rose Garden joins other obvious signage the White House has put up throughout the property, as the Oval Office and the West Wing have also been labeled in gold cursive script.

It looks like the Oval Office sign has been made permanent. There’s also another outside the entrance to the West Wing. pic.twitter.com/Q0SGCZA8Om — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 5, 2025

The Trump White House put a label on the president's office. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom referred to the new signpost as “The Pedo Garden” in a social media post, in a jab at the president’s decades-long friendship with disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On the labeling of the West Wing and Oval Office, Newsom posted a screenshot of Google with a question asking, “do you need to label things for old people with memory issues?”

The second Trump administration has been swarmed with questions about the president’s mental acuity, as he frequently falls asleep in Cabinet meetings, slurs his words, and shows repeated confusion in public.

Dr. John Gartner, a psychologist, previously told The Daily Beast Podcast that Trump is showing a “massive increase” in “clinical signs of dementia.” Trump’s niece additionally made the case that the oldest president to be inaugurated is exhibiting signs of dementia.

Medical experts have noted that labeling common things around one’s home can be good for dementia patients.

In addition to the obvious signage, the Trump administration has demolished the East Wing to make way for a $400 million ballroom and has given the Lincoln Bathroom a tacky marble makeover.

The Oval Office is now completely decked out with gold furnishings, curtains, wall decals, and more embellishments.