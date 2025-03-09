Politics

RFK Jr. Offers Workers Five-Figure Sum to Walk

HEALTH NUTS

The cuts are the latest escalation of the Elon Musk-led purge of the federal workforce under the Department of Government Efficiency.

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after a swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP
Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sean.craig@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
RoyalistTrump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes
PoliticsNew MAGA FBI Chief Unveils Bonkers Paranoid Demands
Liam Archacki
PoliticsVance Protester Roasts His Account He Was Followed by Mob: ‘No One Was Chasing Him’
Sean Craig
MediaTrump Gets Shock Fox Pushback Over Tariff-Induced Pain: ‘Market Has Been Going Down’
Maurício Alencar
PoliticsWalz Calls Out Overly Cautious Dem Campaign: ‘We Shouldn’t Have Been Playing This Thing So Safe”
Sean Craig