CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    WOW

    Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Legalize Firing Workers Over Sexual Orientation

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Nicholas Kamm/Getty

    The Trump Administration asked the Supreme Court to rule that federal law allows private companies to dismiss workers on the basis of sexual orientation, BuzzFeed News reports. In an amicus brief filed Friday, the Justice Department made the argument that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964—which bans discrimination “because of sex”—should not be read to protect gay, lesbian, and bisexual employees because that was not the law’s intent. “Title VII’s prohibition on discrimination because of sex does not bar discrimination because of sexual orientation,” the brief read. “The ordinary meaning of ‘sex’ is biologically male or female; it does not include sexual orientation… Discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, standing alone, does not satisfy that standard.” The brief went on to argue that to interpret the law in any other way besides gender discrimination was effectively rewriting it, which the courts do not have the power to do. This brief follows another Justice Department brief filed earlier this month that argued in favor of employers having the power to fire transgender individuals. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the Title VII cases on Oct. 8. 

    Read it at BuzzFeed News