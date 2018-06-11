Trump Administration Launches New Crusade to Nab Citizenship ‘Cheaters’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is launching a new crusade to identify American citizens who might have cheated in order to secure their U.S. citizenship. L. Francis Cissna, the agency’s director, said the effort would focus on individuals who used fake identities to obtain legal status and citizenship. Those individuals would then be prosecuted by the Justice Department and could ultimately lose their citizenship. “We finally have a process in place to get to the bottom of all these bad cases and start denaturalizing people who should not have been naturalized in the first place,” Cissna said. But Matthew Hoppock, an immigration attorney, told the AP that minor paperwork errors could lead to citizenship revocations.