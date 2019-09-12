CHEAT SHEET
OFF THE STREETS
Trump Officials Tour Facility for Relocation of California’s Homeless People, Says Report
The Trump administration is looking for a building to relocate California’s homeless people, according to The Washington Post, and sent a team to tour one large facility once used by the Federal Aviation Administration. The president has personally asked aides to figure out “how the hell we can get these people off the streets,” according to the newspaper’s sources. A team of Trump administration officials reportedly toured an FAA facility near Los Angeles this week, but the exact location isn’t known. Trump is due to visit California early next week and one administration official reportedly said there are tentative plans to make an announcement related to homeless people in California. But another administration official reportedly denied plans to announce a homeless shelter, saying: “We’re not rounding people up or anything yet. You guys in the media get too ahead of yourselves.”