Trump Administration Wants to Count Spray Cheese as ‘Staple’ Under New Food-Stamp Rules

Canned spray cheese, beef jerky, and pimiento-stuffed olives would count as staple foods under the Trump administration’s proposed rule for the federal food-stamp program, Bloomberg reports. The rule reportedly revises the program’s “minimum stocking requirements” for food staples, which stores are required to meet in order to accept the food-stamp benefits. The Federal Register notice states “canned spray cheese sauce” would count as a dairy staple, lemon juice and “jarred pimiento-stuffed olives” as fruit and vegetables staples, and “beef jerky” as a meat staple. According to the Agriculture Department, the proposal would allow smaller stores to stock six fewer items in their inventory and would save $500 per store over five years. Critics told Bloomberg the new changes would allow “accessory foods” to count as staples, harming low-income families’ access to healthy foods.