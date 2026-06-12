Trump, 79, Boosts Unhinged Conspiracy Slop in Fuming Meltdown

President Donald Trump self-soothed with more AI-generated slop amplifying a MAGA conspiracy theory, just minutes after posting a furious tirade about Iran and the status of negotiations to end the war.

The president, 79, spent Friday morning blasting Iran over what he claimed were fabricated reports about the terms of a potential agreement, insisting that details leaked to the media bore “no relation to the truth.”

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, calling Tehran’s statement on having a deal “weak and pathetic” before blasting the Iranians as “very dishonorable people to deal with.”

The outburst came less than a day after Trump suggested strikes had been called off and that an agreement was within reach. It marked the latest in a string of mixed signals from the White House as the administration seeks to bring the conflict, which the president launched more than three months ago, to a close.

Trump returned to Truth Social and shared an AI-generated image of himself standing in front of the White House. Truth Social/Donald Trump

But roughly 19 minutes after his unhinged meltdown, Trump returned to Truth Social and shared a post from one of his supporters featuring an AI-generated image of himself standing in front of the White House with his arms extended.

“EVERY BATTLE IS WON BEFORE IT IS FOUGHT,” the image reads. A prominent and glowing “Q” can be seen on the left-hand side of the image.

“Q” is a reference to the QAnon conspiracy movement that Trump has flirted with over the years, due to some MAGA acolytes subscribing to its theories.

The movement is based on the wild idea that Trump is waging a war against a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping elites–primarily Democrats, celebrities, and globalists–who run the world and are embroiled in a global child sex trafficking ring.

Trump tore into Iran over allegedly fabricated reports about the terms of a potential agreement. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump has repeatedly amplified content from accounts associated with the movement.

The image Trump shared Friday was created by a Truth Social user known as “Spiritual Streetfighter,” whose AI-generated artwork has previously been reposted by the president.

“I believe in Q,” her bio reads, concluding with “WWG1WGA” or “Where We Go One, We Go All”—a slogan adopted by QAnon supporters to signal their unity.

Trump has previously shared AI-generated images from the same account during controversies surrounding his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and amid demands for greater transparency.

Last December, he also promoted an AI-generated image portraying himself as a superhero-like figure battling the so-called “Deep State,” a term commonly used by conspiracy theorists to describe an alleged shadow network secretly controlling the government.

Trump’s relationship with QAnon has long drawn scrutiny. Asked about the movement during a White House briefing in August 2020, Trump said: “I don’t know much about the movement,” before adding that he had “heard that these people love our country.”

“If I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it,” he said.