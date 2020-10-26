Trump and Biden ‘60 Minutes’ Interviews Score Best Ratings Since Stormy Daniels

Read it at Variety
Despite President Trump’s best efforts, 60 Minutes had its highest ratings since a 2018 interview with Stormy Daniels. According to Nielsen, Sunday night’s episode, which also featured interviews with Vice President Mike Pence, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), drew 16.8 million total viewers.
Trump cut his interview with Lesley Stahl short this past week after complaining that she was asking him too many “tough questions” and later released their entire unedited sit-down on his Facebook page in an attempt to expose her supposed bias against him. Yet, if his goal was to dampen the ratings for the edited broadcast Sunday night, it seems to have backfired.