Politics

Trump and His Campaign Manager Actually Acknowledge He Could Lose

IT HAPPENS

“I mean, that happens, right?” Trump said, of losing the election, in an interview with ABC News.

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump attends a game between the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets with senior campaign consultant Susie Wiles on October 20, 2024 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
Getty Images

“We’re leading big in the polls, all of the polls,” former president Donald Trump told multiple rallies last week, as he laid the groundwork for election denialism, riling up his supporters to make their turnout “too big to rig.”

The Republican nominee for president has spent the weeks leading up to the election playing the role of blowhard braggart, insisting—between the semi-coherent ramblings that make up his marathon addresses— that he’s poised for a resounding victory, despite polls that show a tossup race against Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Sunday, something changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and his top campaign leader seemed to crack, suspending the defiant tone in an abbreviated moments where, for once, they acknowledged losing is on the table.

Shock Poll Has Harris Beating Trump in Deep Red IowaKAMALA AHEAD
David Thompson
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 29: Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris smiles during a campaign rally on the Ellipse on October 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. With one week remaining before Election Day, Harris delivered her “closing argument,” a speech where she outlined her plan for America and urged voters to “turn the page” on Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

“I guess you could lose, can lose,” Trump told ABC News in a phone interview. “I mean, that happens, right? But I think I have a pretty substantial lead, but, you could say, yeah, yeah, you could lose. Bad things could happen. You know, things happen, but it’s going to be interesting.”

Susie Wiles, his co-campaign manager, made the acknowledgment in a much more tacit fashion than her unvarnished boss.

Top Trump Adviser Behind DeSantis’ Campaign Flameout: ReportPULLING STRINGS
Amanda Yen, Martha Mercer
Susie Wiles and Former President Donald Trump disembark his plane known as Trump Force One at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

In an internal campaign memo obtained by Axios—titled “Donald J. Trump Administrative Update”—Wiles used multiple phrases—“should we be victorious,” “regardless of the outcome of the election” and “God willing”—acknowledging the campaign could come up short handed.

The purpose of Wiles’ memo was to lay out the humdrum administrative task of winding down campaign operations once the election is over, but the tone could hardly be more antithetical to Trump’s general attitude, which has included musing that polls he doesn’t like should be illegal.

If he does lose, don’t expect a quick concession: the Republican National Committee had raised $90 million as of September 30 for recount efforts, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sean.craig@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
mediaTeary-Eyed John Oliver Begs Reluctant Voters to Back Kamala Harris
Sean L. McCarthy
politicsFamed Pollster Ann Selzer Says This Is Why Harris Is Ahead
Corbin Bolies
politicsListen To The Jeffrey Epstein Tapes: ‘I Was Donald Trump’s Closest Friend’
Hugh Dougherty
politicsSpringfield Ohio Sheriff’s Lieutenant Says He Won’t Protect Dems
Amethyst Martinez
politicsHerschel Walker Makes Trump Jr. Gaffe During Surprise Rally Speech
Zachary Folk