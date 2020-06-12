Trump Approves Sanctions Against ICC Over Afghanistan War Crimes Probe
President Trump authorized sanctions and visa restrictions Thursday against those working on behalf of the International Criminal Court. The court approved an investigation into the United States and Afghanistan over alleged war crimes, as well as those committed by the Taliban, in March. Trump’s executive order may bar anyone, including family members of ICC personnel, from the United States who has “directly engaged in any effort by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any United States personnel without the consent of the United States.” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement, “The International Criminal Court's actions are an attack on the rights of the American people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty. As the President's Executive Order makes clear, the United States will continue to use any means necessary to protect our citizens and our allies from unjust prosecution by the International Criminal Court.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his department would evaluate economic sanctions on a case-by-case basis.