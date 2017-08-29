Trump Attorney: We Did Talk Moscow Tower Deal During the Campaign

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump and his attorneys spoke about a possible real-estate deal in Moscow at least three times, said Trump Organization lawyer Michael Cohen, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Cohen said each of the brief conversations happened during the presidential campaign and that he received Trump’s signature on a letter of intent for the project in October 2015. That letter was nonbinding. By January 2016, the project proposal was terminated. Recent reports have revealed that Cohen sent an email that month to Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top press official, requesting “assistance” in setting up the deal. The attorney says he did not inform Trump about the message to Peskov.