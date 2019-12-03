Trump-Backed North Dakota Company Gets $400M Border Wall Contract
A North Dakota company received a $400 million contract to build a portion of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border after President Trump urged military officials to hire the firm. Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. will build 31 miles of border barrier along the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona, the Defense Department said in a Monday statement, with an anticipated completion date of Dec. 30, 2020. The Washington Post reports that Trump had pushed the Army Corps of Engineers to select the company to win the contract, but had been told Fisher’s bids did not match the required standards. The company’s CEO, Tommy Fisher, has appeared on Fox News to insist that his company would do a better job than the other firms the government had already chosen, according to the Post.