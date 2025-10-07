Trump-Backed President Plays Concert Amid Crashing Economy

Argentinian president Javier Milei put his country’s problems on the back burner for a few hours to play a rock concert and promote a book in a sold-out stadium.

On Monday, the mutton-chopped, Libertarian leader of Argentina grunted his way through a set of mostly 80s rock covers to fans in Buenos Aires’ Movistar Arena. The set was performed to promote his new book, La construcción del milagro (“Construction of the Miracle”).

Milei's concert comes at a particularly low point in his administration. Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images

Alongside the 80s covers, Milei, 54, covered the Jewish folk song “Hava Nagila” in an effort to “trigger the libs.” Performing the song as a show of support to the Jews after a recent anti-semitic attack in the country, Milei tried to rev up the crowd by saying, “Come on! This annoys the left!”

🇦🇷@JMilei cantó Hava Naguila, una canción tradicional hebrea pic.twitter.com/74FjNCILlh — El Economista (@ElEconomista_) October 7, 2025

Milei, who Donald Trump endorsed for re-election in September, is at a particularly low point in his administration.

His party, La Libertad Avanza, looks headed for disaster in the country’s Oct. 26 midterms. A recent special election in the Buenos Aires province, which holds 40% of Argentina’s total electorate, saw the party lose by 13 points.

In August, Milei was pelted with rocks at an event while trying to wave away a corruption scandal involving his sister, Argentinian General Secretary Karina Milei.

Fears of Milei’s waning popularity have caused the Argentinian economy to tank and the value of the peso to plummet. This prompted the Trump administration to give Argentina a $20 billion bailout (and in turn, crash the American soybean economy).

Javier Milei, here pictures at the Mar-a-Lago, has long been in Trump's good graces. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Trump has long been a fan of Milei, going so far as to lend the Argentinian president his signature slogan.

“He’s MAGA, Make Argentina Great Again,” said Trump at CPAC 2024.

During Milei’s concert, he showed images of Trump and the late conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, eliciting cheers from his supporters.

Americans may remember Milei as the world leader who gave Elon Musk a chainsaw at CPAC in February, a symbol of the cutting Elon Musk would do to the federal government with DOGE. Milei used a chainsaw as a prop for a similar purpose in his election campaign.

Milei gifted Elon Musk the infamous chainsaw at CPAC in February. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images