Trump Barges In On Nancy Guthrie Investigation Drama

President Donald Trump has inserted himself into the case surrounding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, one day after a desperate plea from her famous daughter.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing from her Tucson, Arizona-area home on February 1. Investigators have not been able to identify any suspects

The case has been marred by disappointments since Guthrie’s disappearance, not helped by apparent infighting between the FBI and the office of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One on August 2, 2026. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

In June, FBI Director Kash Patel claimed that local authorities had sidelined the FBI during the crucial first days of the search for the missing mother, costing investigators valuable time.

“We showed up immediately and offered our assistance. We were not let in for four days. And that’s their choice,” Patel told NewsNation.

Patel made similar allegations during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s podcast in May, where he claimed the FBI had been “kept out of the investigation” during the critical first 48 hours after Guthrie disappeared.

Then, in an interview last week, Nanos fanned the flames between the sparring officials, claiming Patel was “misinformed” over his claims about a delay in contacting the FBI.

“That’s just not even accurate,” Nanos told The Sharpe Exchange. “They were there from day one, just as my team was.”

Nanos also criticized Patel’s handling of the case, alleging he shared inaccurate information. “It hurts the case,” he said.

During a press gaggle on Sunday, Trump, 80, was asked by a reporter if it was “time for the FBI to get involved” in the six-month-old case.

“Well, they are involved to an extent, but as you know, the local community really runs those things,” Trump claimed.

“Some people haven’t liked the way the local community’s run it,” he said. “They haven’t liked the way the sheriff’s run it. But we would like to give them the benefit... but we’re there anytime they need us. It’s a terrible thing.”

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie in 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

The Daily Beast has contacted the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for comment.

Nanos said on Sunday that the investigation is “very active,” and that “tens of thousands of tips” have come in related to the case.

The sheriff then insisted that his relationship with the FBI is “good,” and pointed to a decades-long participation in the Southern Arizona Violent Crime Task Force, which is headed by the FBI.

“It’s not just a great relationship, it’s one that’s very valued,” Nanos said.

Nanos also reassured the Guthrie family, “We’re still here. We are not going away. If you could just see the team working, you would see the energy, the concern, they’re fired up, and we’ll continue to work this case hard.

Savannah Guthrie posted a passionate message to her mother on Saturday morning, saying “Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since.”

She added that the family is determined to “find out what happened to her” so they can give her “the dignity of a proper goodbye.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has reassured the Guthrie family. Rebecca Noble/REUTERS

As well as pointing out the $1.2 million reward for information that would lead the family to her mother’s whereabouts, or the people responsible, or both, Guthrie stated that they are “real people, facing real grief,” despite ongoing theories about the case.

“If you are following this story for entertainment or for profit, you are not on her side—you are part of the harm perpetrated against her,” she wrote.

Last week, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released two ransom notes related to the abduction in an effort to identify the writer.

The first note demanded millions of dollars in bitcoin and set a deadline for the family to pay, or Nancy would be killed.

The second, sent well before the deadline and just four days after the initial contact was made, said that Nancy had died. Both notes were released with the knowledge of the Guthrie family, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

DNA testing of hair from Guthrie’s home did not lead investigators closer to a suspect, Nanos said last week.

The sheriff also revealed a mixed DNA sample retrieved from Guthrie home contains up to four people. Labs in multiple states—including the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia—are working on singling out the contributors.