Trump Beaten by MAGA’s Most Hated Musician in Humiliating New Poll

The American people believe that a Spanish-speaking Puerto Rican singer is more representative of the United States than an aging president whose hand is regularly slathered in concealer.

A new poll conducted by YouGov in the aftermath of the Super Bowl last week found that 42 percent of respondents believe Bad Bunny “better represents America” compared to 39 percent of respondents who selected President Donald Trump.

The poll was conducted with a representative sample of 1,700 Americans across the political, racial, and gender spectrum for Yahoo! News between Feb. 9 and Feb. 12.

Bad Bunny performs in the Apple Music Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The poll also highlights deep polarization in the country, with 77 percent of Democrats approving of the choice of Super Bowl headliner compared with just 13 percent of Republicans.

Those who consider themselves independents are even more adamant that Trump is less representative of America than the rapper. Just 27 percent say he does represent the country, while 46 percent back the musician.

Yahoo/YouGov Super Bowl Poll Feb. 2026 Yahoo/YouGov

The “DtMF” singer headlined the Super Bowl LX Half Time Show with a performance that Trump described as a “slap in the face to our Country.”

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

Performing mostly in Spanish, a language spoken by some 50 million people, or 14-15 percent of the population, Bad Bunny delivered a show celebrating Puerto Rican and Latino culture, which has been targeted by the current administration’s immigration policies.

MAGA melted down at Bad Bunny's halftime show. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc

“The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” a sign at the performance read, and which Bad Bunny echoed in Spanish.

In the lead-up to the event, Trump’s MAGA-supporting base launched a multi-platform campaign in an effort to denigrate and boycott the performance of the man born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio.

Turning Point USA, the organization founded by Charlie Kirk, threw its own rival “All-American Halftime Show,” headlined by Kid Rock.

The pre-recorded affair failed to launch on X due to licensing restrictions and appeared to show the 55-year-old lip synching to his 1999 song “Bawitdaba.”

Kid Rock has been slammed for lip-syncing during the performance. Turning Point USA

Just 6.1 million people tuned in to watch the event on YouTube, while 128.2 million watched Ocasio’s performance, some 20 times more.

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly derided the performance as “a middle finger to the rest of America.”

“The half-time show, and everything around it, needs to stay quintessentially American. Not Spanish, not Muslim, not anything other than good old-fashioned American apple pie,” she continued in a tirade to British news host, Piers Morgan.

"Bad Bunny had an objectively successful performance, whether you like it or not," Candace Owens wrote on X. YouTube/Candace Owens

Despite the fury, even MAGA-allied figures have conceded that the performance and the controversy whipped up around it were a loss for the right-wing movement.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens lambasted her side of politics for “fully deluding themselves” about the success of their attempted boycott.