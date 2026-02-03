Trump Blames Republican’s U-Turn on His MAGA-Voting Wife

President Donald Trump took aim at an unusual target in a Monday Truth Social post: Rep. Thomas Massie’s Trump-voting wife.

Attempting to blame Massie’s wife, Carolyn Moffa, for the congressman’s repeated disagreements with his own party, the 79-year-old president wrote on Truth Social, “People are saying that Thomas Massie became a Liberal because his new wife, blessed be their marriage, is supposedly a Radical Left ‘flamethrower.’” Massie, 55, married Moffa, 37, a former staffer for Republican Sen. Rand Paul, in October.

Trump continued, “This new union all went so fast that maybe he didn’t know what he was getting into but, nevertheless, he is an absolutely terrible and unreliable ‘Republican’ — Perhaps a RINO, or maybe even worse!”

He then went on to reaffirm his endorsement of Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy Seal and Trump diehard who is primarying Massie in Kentucky’s 4th District.

“Thomas Massie is a Complete and Total Disaster, we must make sure he loses, BIG!”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Massie was quick to respond, writing on X, “So now he’s attacking my wife who voted for him three times. Maybe someone told him she’s actually the one who suggested I ask Pam Bondi in person at a dinner when we would get Phase 2 of the Epstein files. Bondi said there were no more files. As they say, the rest is history.”

Massie has been a prominent advocate for the victims of the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein—including co-sponsoring the bipartisan bill that forced the release of the files relating to his case. That earned him a permanent spot in Trump’s bad books, with the president posting about his endorsement of Gallrein’s campaign multiple times this year.

When previously contacted for comment by the Daily Beast, Massie said, “This is apparently the third attempt to launch Ed Gallrein’s campaign; in fact this exact endorsement was posted weeks ago. Failed candidate and Lindsey Graham donor Ed Gallrein couldn’t even win his home county in his last race and is poised to lose again.”

Thomas Massie/X

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who joined Massie in breaking ranks with their party to criticize the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files, threw her support behind Massie in a lengthy X post.

“President Trump treats those who support him the most like crap,” she wrote. “The President should be more concerned with voters, who put him in office, like Thomas Massie’s wife, not super rich donors and their favorite foreign countries and business demands.”

She also condemned her fellow Republicans for failing to publicly support Massie, writing, “Shame on every one of you. Cowards. You make me sick.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

The post is not the first time the president has invoked Massie’s wife in his attacks on the congressman, with Trump commenting on Massie’s decision to remarry following the death of his wife in June 2024 in a controversial Truth Social post that even earned him criticism from his own supporters.

“Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick!” Trump wrote.

“No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!”

Massie joined Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Democrat Ro Khanna to push the Epstein Files Transparency Act through Congress. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

“[Trump] is mad he didn’t get an invitation [to the wedding],” Massie quipped when asked about the post.

In addition to the handling of the Epstein files, Massie has criticized his own party for its handling of issues like the economy and foreign affairs, although he has noted he still votes with Republicans “91 percent” of the time.

“But when they‘re covering up for pedophiles or starting a new war or doing regime change or bankrupting the country...” Massie told CNN’s Jake Tapper last month. “That 9 percent, I‘m not with my party.”

Rep. Thomas Massie is the GOP’s top Trump critic and a frequent obsession for the president. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

“It definitely hurts me to campaign with the president against me,” Massie added, referring to the president’s endorsement of Gallrein.