Trump Blasts ‘Publicity Seeking’ World Leader After G7 Exit Explanation

Donald Trump tore into French President Emmanuel Macron after abruptly bailing on the G7 summit.

The verbal attack followed Macron’s suggestion that his American counterpart was leaving the summit early to attempt to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

In a late-night social media post, the U.S president slammed Macron for being "publicity seeking" and said he "always gets it wrong."

Trump boarding Air Force One to leave the G7 summit. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

When asked about Trump’s sudden exit, Macron told reporters at the summit in Alberta, Canada: “Listen, there is an offer that has been made. Indeed, of meetings and exchanges.”

He continued: “There is an offer that has been made, especially to have a ceasefire and to initiate broader discussions, and I think this is a very good thing. So now we need to see what the stakeholders will do.”

Trump himself explained leaving the G7 24 hours early by telling reporters, “I have to be back as soon as I can... I have to be back early for obvious reasons.”

On his Truth Social account on Monday, Trump was sharply critical of Macron, saying he was “wrong” about why he was returning to the White House.

“Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a “cease fire” between Israel and Iran. Wrong!”

Trump continued: “He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!”

Trump has directed his national security staff in Washington to be on hold for a meeting in the White House Situation Room when he touches down.

On Monday, the president posted on Truth Social, “Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.

“I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

The White House said he'd had a busy day at the summit before his sudden departure. Amber Bracken/REUTERS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the premature exit on her X account.

“President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer,” Leavitt wrote.