Trump Orders ICE Vengeance Hit on Cities That Protested Against Him

Donald Trump ordered ICE officers to prioritize deportations in Democrat-run cities in a wild Truth Social rant Sunday night.

The president issued the unprecedented, politically-motivated orders just hours after millions of protesters gathered in major American cities, calling for Trump’s megalomania to be curbed.

Trump told ICE staff to “do all in their power” to detain and deport undocumented immigrants in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. ADVERTISEMENT

Protests in these cities—and many more Democrat-controlled districts—attracted millions of citizens on Saturday, dwarfing the crowd who attended Trump’s birthday parade in Washington, D.C.

The "Baby Trump" balloon was spotted in L.A. just before Trump's tantrum. Daniel Cole/Daniel Cole/Reuters

Posting to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump claimed these cities should be targeted as they are, “The core of the Democrat power center, using illegal aliens to expand their voter base, cheat in elections and grow the welfare state.”

The president offered no evidence of the alleged election fraud.

The rant continued, “These radical left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our country and actually want to destroy our inner cities - and they are doing a good job of it! There is something wrong with them.”

Crowds in D.C. for Trump's birthday military parade were sparse. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd claimed on X that Trump was now “openly admitting” he was politicizing law enforcement in at a time of civil unrest.

“This will not help ICE’s image because he’s asking them to perform a political task,” Todd said.

“Throw in the decision to shield the red states from law enforcement and he’s clearly hoping to provoke an angry response. At a moment when we need a president to de-escalate, he does the opposite.”

He’s openly admitting that he’s politicizing law enforcement. This will not help ICE’s image because he’s asking them to perform a political task. Throw in the decision to shield the red states from law enforcement and he’s clearly hoping to provoke an angry response. At a… https://t.co/KqwM51Wzpl — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 16, 2025

Last month White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller insisted ICE should be making a “minimum” of 3,000 arrests each day.

Trump’s 400-word Truth Social screed was littered with standard MAGA-baiting talking points: “Crime ridden and deadly inner cities” believe in, “open borders, transgender for everybody and men playing in women’s sports,” he said.

The president added, “I have directed my entire administration to put every resource possible behind this effort, and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia.”

Trump’s tirade once again mentioned the far right buzzword “remigration.”

He stated, “Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the REMIGRATION of Aliens to the places from where they came, and preventing the admission of ANYONE who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States.”

L.A. saw some of the wildest protests. David Ryder/Reuters

He signed off his post, “To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support. Now go, GET THE JOB DONE! DJT.”

The new ICE mandate from Trump follows the weekend’s No Kings protests against his administration, taking place while the president was in Washington for a military parade that took place on his 79th birthday.

Organizers estimated millions of people took part in No Kings protests at over 2000 sites nationwide, including over 200,000 in each of New York and Los Angeles, and 75,000 in Chicago. Most of the events were deemed peaceful protests.

Independent data journalist G Elliott calculated between 4-6 million people protested against Trump on Saturday, using crowd-sourced records of No Kings event turnouts.

Trump has deployed the National Guard and U.S. Marines in Los Angeles to combat ongoing protest against deportations, which are now in their tenth day.

An ICE protest in California last week. Mike Blake/REUTERS

Talking to reporters on Sunday before heading to Canada for the G7 summit, Trump claimed that protesters were being put off by the National Guard.

“If we didn’t have the National Guard on call and ready they would rip Los Angeles apart,“ Trump said.

”They come and they check, they say ‘Is the National Guard gonna be there?’ and if the National Guard is gonna be there they don’t even show up."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has slammed Trump for sending military troops into her city.

“We don’t want them here,” she told CNN on Sunday. “They don’t need to be here. Our local law enforcement have complete control of this situation.”