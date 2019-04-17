Trump Blocks Measure to End U.S. Involvement in Yemen

For only the second time, Donald Trump has used his powers to block legislation passed by both houses of Congress. Trump vetoed a bipartisan resolution Tuesday that would have forced an end to U.S. military involvement in Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, the New York Times reports. It would have used the War Powers Act to distance the U.S. from a conflict which has left thousands of civilians dead. But Trump rejected it, partly because it was being seen as a direct rebuke of his cosiness with Saudi Arabia in the wake of the the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. Trump said: “This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future.” His previous veto came when he rejected a bipartisan measure that would have overturned his declaration of emergency at the border.