Trump Blows Up His War Vow by Launching Way More Bombings Than Biden

Donald Trump has unleashed almost as many airstrikes in five months as Joe Biden managed in four years, nudging his pledge to “stop all wars” towards outright collapse.

Newly released data from Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) shows 529 U.S. strikes since Inauguration Day—compared with 555 under Biden over the entirety of his presidency.

U.S. President Joe Biden smiles after arriving at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., July 23, 2024. He was far less trigger-happy than “peace through strength” Donald Trump. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

The independent non-profit organization, which collects data on violent conflict worldwide, found that 470 of those sorties under Trump pounded Yemen’s Houthis, with dozens more hitting ISIS in Somalia, jihadists in Syria and Iraq, and, most provocatively, Iran’s nuclear sites.

“This isn’t about geography—it’s about frequency. The U.S. military is moving faster, hitting harder, and doing so with fewer constraints,” ACLED President Clionadh Raleigh was quoted in The Daily Telegraph, calling the pace “one of the most dramatic escalations on record.”

The numbers explode the “peace through strength” mantra Trump trotted out during his inaugural address in January, when he vowed America would “measure our success… by the wars we never get into.”

Instead, according to The Guardian, Yemen alone has endured more U.S. ordnance this spring than in any comparable period since 2002, costing the U.S. taxpayer more than $1 billion.

The attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities last month introduced a brand-new theater.

A satellite image shows an overview of the Fordow fuel enrichment facility, near Qom, Iran June 20, 2025. The U.S. bombing of the site was the most recent offensive taken by Trump. Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

That Iran strike detonated a civil war inside MAGAworld. Georgia firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene raged that foreign wars have “cost the U.S. trillions” and snapped, “I’m sick of it.”

Tucker Carlson went further, branding Trump “complicit” in Israel’s conflict with Iran and warning online that the real divide is “between warmongers and peacemakers.”

Trump shot back that Carlson had “called to apologize,” but the sniping underscored a base suddenly split between isolationist instinct and bunker-buster reality.

White House aides insist the president is still delivering “peace through strength,” arguing that remote strikes spare American boots on the ground.

Yet, at the current tempo—roughly 100 strikes a month—Trump will overtake Biden’s four-year total by August, long before voters even start paying serious attention to foreign policy on the 2026 mid-term trail.