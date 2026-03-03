Trump Border Patrol Goon Probed Over Vile Remarks About Top Prosecutor

The Department of Homeland Security has launched an internal investigation into Border Patrol’s “commander-at-large” after he made antisemitic remarks about Minnesota’s top attorney.

Gregory Bovino, who was benched after ICE and CBP’s Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis resulted in the fatal shootings of two American citizens, was reported to have mocked Minnesota’s top federal prosecutor, Daniel N. Rosen, for his Jewish faith during a January phone call.

Bovino was booted from the spotlight in Minnesota's immigration crackdown after federal agents fatally shot two American citizens in Minneapolis. Madison Swart/Madison Swart/REUTERS

Bovino, 55, complained in the call with federal prosecutors, which was intended to address the fatal shooting of unarmed mother-of-three Renee Good, that Rosen was difficult to reach over the weekend because he observes Shabbat.

Rosen, an Orthodox Jew, observes the traditional 25-hour period of rest that begins Friday at sundown and usually includes a break from electronic devices.

Rosen, who began his service as a federal prosecutor in Minnesota last year, said he was encouraged to seek the position due to the "rapid escalation of violent antisemitism." DOJ

Citing people with knowledge of the call, The New York Times reported that Bovino used the term “chosen people” to express his irritation with Rosen, and asked about whether Orthodox Jewish criminals avoid breaking the law over the weekend.

John Breckenridge, an investigator with CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, told the Times in an email that he had opened an “official inquiry into the allegation” that Bovino had made “unprofessional comments” about the U.S. attorney.

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino led the Trump administration's hardline immigration pushes in both Chicago and Minneapolis. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

When asked for comment, the DHS shared the following statement: “Following a letter from a Congressman inquiring about reporting on anonymous allegations, CBP opened an internal inquiry to determine the full story. This is standard procedure and does NOT indicate any confirmation of wrongdoing.”

Bovino was pulled out of Minnesota by President Donald Trump after the immigration enforcement surge he led in Minnesota resulted in the shooting deaths of Good and VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti. Days later, he was kicked out of a bar in Las Vegas during his road trip back to his home base in El Centro, California.

Trump, 79, sent his border czar, Tom Homan, to pick up the pieces in Minnesota, which ultimately ended Operation Metro Surge.

Trump called his border czar in to pick up the pieces. Go Nakamura/Go Nakamura/REUTERS

Over 4,000 ICE and CBP agents participated in the enforcement operation since it began in early December, according to Sahan Journal. Now, fewer than 1,000 officers remain in the state.

Bovino, who The Atlantic reports is expected to retire soon, was criticized for his aggressive enforcement tactics and interactions with protesters, especially in his use of tear gas.

Rosen was confirmed as the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota in 2025, and told Jewish Insider in October that he was inspired to take the role because of the “rapid escalation of violent antisemitism.”