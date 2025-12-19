Trump Complained About Filthy State of His Golf Club, Manager Claims

Donald Trump complained about the filthy state of a kitchen at his own Bedminster golf club, according to a bombshell lawsuit obtained by the Daily Beast.

The club had maggots and mold in his favorite self-serve ice cream, while it employed drunk kitchen staff and lecherous managers who drunkenly phoned female wait staff to demand they come to their homes late at night, the lawsuit alleges.

The president was dragged into the state of the $350,000-a-year New Jersey club in a lawsuit brought by a fired manager, who claims she was forced out of her job for flagging the dire health violations at the New Jersey club’s clubhouse bistro restaurant.

Trump tees off at the New Jersey club in 2023. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In her lawsuit, filed Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court, former clubhouse manager Justine Sacks claims she was wrongly blamed for the state of the kitchen at the Trump National Golf Club while the president’s son, Eric Trump, looked the other way.

Sacks claims she was targeted for her gender and is suing for sexual discrimination and harassment. “A woman in leadership spoke up, enforced the rules, and paid the price,” the suit, filed by attorneys at McOmber McOmber & Luber, P.C., reads. The club has not responded to the suit.

The Bedminster club, which has two 18-hole courses, promises members and guests “delectable dining options” and “five star service,” in an atmosphere of “elegance and a lifestyle of luxury.”

This is how the Trump Organization describes dining at its clubs. But a fired manager paints a filthier picture. www.trumpgolf.com

But Sacks painted a dramatically different picture in her lawsuit.

She said that she was hired to be clubhouse manager in January 2023 after working at Columbia University for eight years as director of dining operations. On her first day, she alleged, general manager David Schutzenhofer told her that one of her equals, assistant manager Raul Sicoe, had “an issue with women,” and for months after, she alleged, Sicoe ignored her so completely that he would not so much as look at her.

Schutzenhofer, who has worked at the club for nearly two decades, allegedly told Sacks that female employees needed to have a particular “look,” and implied she should hire only attractive women.

In one instance, she alleges, several female subordinates received a combined 20 phone calls from intoxicated male managers inviting them to their homes late one night.

When Sacks raised the complaints with human resources, she says they were relayed back to Schutzenhofer, who berated her and called her a “miserable person.”

At the same time, Sacks says she was punished for raising serious food-safety concerns. According to the lawsuit, she documented drunk employees, smoking in the kitchen, maggots and mold in the soft-serve machines, and expired food being served to guests. On May 26, 2023, she alleges, the club’s bistro operated for an entire day without running water.

Sacks alleged that even Trump was concerned about the club’s conditions, allegedly complaining about flies on the property during a visit in September 2023.

This is how Trump is alleged to have intervened at his fly-stricken club. Daily Beast

Schutzenhofer allegedly brushed off Sacks’ concerns, telling her that intoxicated kitchen staff were “commonplace” in the food industry and that she was “wrapped too tight.”

Sacks claims the boys’ club extended all the way to the top. Eric, for example, sent an email instructing general managers to keep facilities in compliance with health and safety rules—but copied only male managers.

The club hosted many MAGA A-listers while problems alleged by Sacks were happening. Elon Musk sparked ketamine abuse concerns in March of this year after a clip of his erratic behavior at a dinner at the club went viral.

Just two months later, in May, the club was cited for 18 health violations and received the joint-lowest inspection grade in the county. Among the recorded violations were expired milk and a sink without soap, official records showed.

Half of the violations were deemed critical, posing, in inspectors’ words, “an unacceptable health risk.”

An inspector from Somerset County Health Department noted that the person in charge of food and beverage service “fails to demonstrate knowledge of food safety,” adding that the sheer number of violations constituted a violation itself.

Despite raising concerns for years, Sacks was fired three days after the inspection.

Before filing a lawsuit, Sacks filed an official complaint alleging wrongful termination to the president’s second son, who merely responded that he had “received the email” and would “share it with my corporate team.”

“Ms. Sacks was targeted because she refused to stay silent about sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and serious health and safety violations that put employees and patrons at risk,” Sacks’ attorney, who is suing for an undisclosed amount, wrote in a statement.

The email the president's second son allegedly sent out to only male managers. Courtesy of McOmber McOmber & Luber, P.C.

“Rather than address those issues, management retaliated against her. Ultimately, this lawsuit is about protecting employees who have the courage to speak up.”

The Bedminster golf club is held under the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, a legal structure that allows the president to continue earning income from the property while in office.

Trump has long been a frequent visitor at his beloved Bedminster course. He spent 100 days at the club during his first presidential term, then reportedly buried his ex-wife Ivana near the first hole after her death in 2022.

The president himself has reportedly considered building a 10-plot graveyard at the site for family members, the New York Post reported in 2022.