Politics

Trump Couldn’t Resist Shading Biden in Solemn Memorial Day Speech

FRESH SWIPE

The president threw a jab at his predecessor just hours after a Truth Social rant.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

President Donald Trump couldn’t get Joe Biden off his mind on Memorial Day.

The president took a veiled swipe at his predecessor while delivering an otherwise solemn speech honoring fallen soldiers, just hours after he launched a fresh Truth Social tirade against Biden.

Trump opened his remarks at the Arlington National Cemetery with a tribute to the servicemen laid to rest there, but things quickly took a turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Major General Trevor J. Bredenkamp take part in ceremonies in commemoration of the Memorial Day holiday, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Donald Trump was flanked by Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his Memorial Day remarks. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“Those young men could never have known what their sacrifice would mean to us, but we certainly know what we owe to them,” he said. “Their valor gave us the freest, greatest, and most noble republic ever to exist on the face of the Earth, a republic that I am fixing after a long and hard four years. That was a hard four years we went through.”

The crowd broke into applause as Trump went on—but even he seemed to acknowledge that it wasn’t the right time to hash out old grievances.

“Who would let that happen? People pouring through our borders unchecked, people doing things that are indescribable and not for today to discuss,” he said. “We’re doing so very well right now, considering the circumstances… We will do better than we’ve ever done as a nation, better than ever before. I promise you that.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth salute as they attend the annual National Memorial Day Observance in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Trump, Vance, and Hegseth honored fallen soldiers on Memorial Day. REUTERS

Trump’s brief segue into politics in the middle of his speech appeared to be a continuation of his early Monday morning post on Truth Social, where he fumed at Biden and the judiciary in an all-caps rant.

“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY… THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE,” he wrote.

Biden’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

Trump also accused “USA-hating” judges, many of whom have blocked the implementation of his sweeping agenda, of being “on a mission” to keep alleged criminals in the U.S.

Trump Kicks Off Memorial Day With Rage Post at ‘Scum’ DemsIN THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT
Ewan Palmer
Close up of President Donald Trump speaking to journalists before boarding Air Force One.

“HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL,” he said.

Trump used his speech to tout a multimillion-dollar military parade honoring the Army’s 250th anniversary, which is set for his birthday next month.

“In some ways, I’m glad I missed that second term where it was because I wouldn’t be your president for that,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience. “Can you imagine I missed that four years, and now look what I have. I have everything. Amazing the way things work out. God did that.”

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Adviser Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Medicaid Cuts
Josh Fiallo
WorldPutin Threatens to ‘Throttle’ Big Tech Firms Like Zoom and Microsoft
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsTrump Says His Birthday Military Parade Will Top Olympics and World Cup
Corbin Bolies
opinionThe Most Terrifying Company in America Is Probably One You’ve Never Heard Of
John Mac Ghlionn
PoliticsMeet ICE Barbie of Arabia as Kristi Noem Takes Dress-Up Abroad
Ewan Palmer