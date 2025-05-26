Trump Couldn’t Resist Shading Biden in Solemn Memorial Day Speech

President Donald Trump couldn’t get Joe Biden off his mind on Memorial Day.

The president took a veiled swipe at his predecessor while delivering an otherwise solemn speech honoring fallen soldiers, just hours after he launched a fresh Truth Social tirade against Biden.

Trump opened his remarks at the Arlington National Cemetery with a tribute to the servicemen laid to rest there, but things quickly took a turn.

President Donald Trump was flanked by Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his Memorial Day remarks. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“Those young men could never have known what their sacrifice would mean to us, but we certainly know what we owe to them,” he said. “Their valor gave us the freest, greatest, and most noble republic ever to exist on the face of the Earth, a republic that I am fixing after a long and hard four years. That was a hard four years we went through.”

The crowd broke into applause as Trump went on—but even he seemed to acknowledge that it wasn’t the right time to hash out old grievances.

“Who would let that happen? People pouring through our borders unchecked, people doing things that are indescribable and not for today to discuss,” he said. “We’re doing so very well right now, considering the circumstances… We will do better than we’ve ever done as a nation, better than ever before. I promise you that.”

Trump, Vance, and Hegseth honored fallen soldiers on Memorial Day. REUTERS

Trump’s brief segue into politics in the middle of his speech appeared to be a continuation of his early Monday morning post on Truth Social, where he fumed at Biden and the judiciary in an all-caps rant.

“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY… THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE,” he wrote.

Biden’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

Trump also accused “USA-hating” judges, many of whom have blocked the implementation of his sweeping agenda, of being “on a mission” to keep alleged criminals in the U.S.

“HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL,” he said.

Trump used his speech to tout a multimillion-dollar military parade honoring the Army’s 250th anniversary, which is set for his birthday next month.

“In some ways, I’m glad I missed that second term where it was because I wouldn’t be your president for that,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience. “Can you imagine I missed that four years, and now look what I have. I have everything. Amazing the way things work out. God did that.”