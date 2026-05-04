Trump Demands GOP Make a Move on MAGA Enemy in Unhinged Rant

President Donald Trump called for one of the highest-ranking Democrats in Congress to be impeached in a Sunday night social media post.

“Hakeem Jeffries, a Low IQ individual, said our Supreme Court is ‘illegitimate,‘ the 79-year-old wrote on Truth Social, referencing remarks House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries made on Apr. 29 following the Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down Louisiana’s congressional map.

“After saying such a thing, isn’t he subject to Impeachment?” Trump asked. “I got impeached for A PERFECT PHONE CALL,” he added, in reference to his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that led to his first impeachment in 2019.

“Where are you Republicans?” he continued, before adding, “Why not get it started? They’ll be doing this to me!”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

He followed his call for impeachment by posting a photo of Jeffries with a baseball bat without comment. The photo was originally posted by Jeffries on Instagram in July 2025, with the caption, “Protecting your healthcare is as American as baseball, motherhood and apple pie.” The 55-year-old drew criticism from MAGA at the time when he posted the same photo on Facebook with the caption, “House Democrats will keep the pressure on Trump’s One Big Ugly Bill.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Members of the House, like Jeffries, cannot be impeached; instead, they can be expelled from Congress by a two-thirds vote.

The president’s call for Jeffries to be impeached is an escalation of attacks he initially launched on the Democratic leader days ago.

“Hakeem Jeffries just called the Supreme Court of the United States an illegitimate Court!” the president wrote on Apr. 30.

“This is a Low IQ individual, who should not be allowed to talk that way about one of the Greatest Institutions anywhere in the World. He should withdraw the statement, IMMEDIATELY!”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Jeffries’ office directed the Daily Beast to an X post the leader had made in response to the president in which he attached a screenshot of the post and diagnosed the 79-year-old with “Jeffries Derangement Syndrome.”

Hakeem Jeffries/X

Jeffries has previously argued that “something is really wrong” with the president, and “at minimum, we need a wellness check.”

“He’s unhinged, he’s out of control, and this is not presidential behavior or anything close to it,” he told MeidasTouch Network’s Scott MacFarlane in April.

In his remarks that prompted Trump’s meltdown, Jeffries slammed the “illegitimate” Supreme Court for striking a blow against the Voting Rights Act in what he called a move “designed to undermine the ability of communities of color all across this country to elect their candidate of choice.”

Flanked by members of the Congressional Black Caucus, he continued, arguing that the court “isn’t even really the Roberts Court,” a reference to Chief Justice John Roberts, but rather the Trump Court.

Republicans currently hold a majority of seats on the court, with three of the six Republican justices having been appointed by Trump during his first term: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Supreme Court justices pose for their group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2022. Seated (L-R): Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Samuel A. Alito, Jr. and Elena Kagan. Standing (L-R): Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“What we would expect from the Trump Court is an effort to continue their scheme to suppress the vote and rig the midterm elections and beyond,” Jeffries continued.

In a 6-3 majority opinion, the Supreme Court found that Louisiana’s congressional map was an “unconstitutional racial gerrymander” as it created two majority Black districts in the state. Roughly one-third of Louisiana’s population is Black.

In her dissenting opinion, in which she was joined by fellow liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, Justice Elena Kagan described the ruling as the “latest chapter in the majority’s now-completed demolition” of the Voting Rights Act.

“I dissent because Congress elected otherwise. I dissent because the court betrays its duty to faithfully implement the great statute Congress wrote,” Kagan, 66, argued.