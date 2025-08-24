Trump Desperately Hides Hand on Camera After Makeup Mishap

President Donald Trump was captured on camera noticeably hiding his right hand heavily caked in makeup as he spoke to journalists from the Oval Office at the end of the week.

Trump, 79, had a full presidential plate on Friday: He visited National Guard troops, deployed in his military takeover of Washington D.C., stopped by the Kennedy Center and toured the immersive The People‘s House museum—all while wearing a tacky statement hat.

Yet it was during Trump’s museum stop when photographers noticed the president’s hand conspicuously smeared with makeup. In several photos taken during the stop, the president’s right hand can be seen with a slash of concealer several shades lighter than the surrounding red, blotchy skin.

Make-up concealer on President Donald Trump's hand is seen as he speaks at "The People's House." The Daily Beast/Getty

Trump appeared to take notice of the makeup fail when he returned to the Oval Office as he opted instead to cover his right hand as much as he could with his left hand. Speaking to the press about the cosmetic changes he has made to the Oval Office, the attempted coverup made for some awkward hand gymnastics on camera.

Trump trying so hard to hide the back of his right hand from the cameras makes me wonder if he's got the Epstein Files transcribed onto itpic.twitter.com/eACyauHvmR — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 23, 2025

“You see the way this is looking,” Trump said, pointing to gilded trim around the Oval Office while noticeably turning his right hand so cameras could only see his palm. “There’s nothing like gold, and there is nothing like solid gold, but this beautiful office needed it,” he added, before covering his right hand again with his left.

A closeup photograph taken of his right hand during the moment revealed that it still appeared to be stained with concealer.

Makeup visible on the back of President Donald Trump's hand as he talks about the FIFA World Cup in the Oval Office. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House revealed last month that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) after photos of his bruised right hand and cankles sparked health concerns at the 2025 FIFA World Cup on July 13.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, CVI causes mild symptoms such as swelling but rarely will “lead to serious complications.”

Trump’s own doctor previously said it was one explanation for his bruising.

“Recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand,” the president’s physician,Sean Barbabella, wrote in a July memo, which Karoline Leavitt read aloud to the press pool. “This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

The White House again on Friday attributed his bruising to his active schedule greeting Americans.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement Friday.

“His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” she added.