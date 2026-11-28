Even some of the president’s own aides are reportedly taking bets on how much longer he’ll last.

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One of Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks is reportedly regretting his career move—and the feeling appears to be mutual.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has been privately telling people he wishes he had never given up his Senate seat, as frustration with the former Oklahoma lawmaker mounts inside the White House, the New York Post reported.

“He’s telling people he wished he stayed in the Senate,” a person with ties to DHS told the Post, saying they were “surprised to hear it directly from the secretary.”

Two other sources said they had heard of Mullin making the remark as well.

Mullin, 49, a former plumber, took over at DHS after the tumultuous reign of Kristi Noem, whose penchant for camera-ready appearances in tactical gear during immigration raids earned her the nickname “ICE Barbie.”

Trump installed Mullin to lead DHS after he unceremoniously fired Kristi Noem from the role. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

In a post on X Friday evening, Mullin vigorously denied the Post’s report.

“This is complete and total fake news. I love the DHS mission. They should be ashamed of this FALSE story,” he wrote.

Mullin’s performance has reportedly done little to endear him to White House officials; one said, “I wish he had stayed at his plumbing company.”

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin responds to reports he is regretting taking the job. X

Tensions between Mullin and the White House reportedly intensified over his handling of a series of outages that paralyzed the country.

“He’s an idiot. Terrible messenger and liberal,” a source close to the White House told the outlet.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but a DHS spokesperson said the suggestion that Mullin has regrets was “absurd and completely FALSE.”

“Secretary Mullin has consistently said that the DHS mission is the greatest job he’s ever had, thanks to the leadership of President Trump,” they said.

White House Chief of Staff and immigration hardliner Stephen Miller recently sidelined Mullin amid frustration over his handling of the outages and is reportedly “not a fan” of the DHS chief.

Mullin further irked White House officials when, just a day after the nationwide ground stop left thousands of travelers stranded, he took a government jet to attend a college football game between Texas and LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller looks on during a briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" following the agency's earlier report of serious air traffic control communications issues, in Washington, DC, US, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

His subsequent defense of the trip reportedly frustrated even Trump, who has otherwise maintained a warm relationship with his Homeland Security secretary.

There is apparently a betting pool among White House staffers on how much longer Mullin will last in the Cabinet.

And it’s not just Trump’s own aides who are putting money on Mullin’s downfall. As of Tuesday, bettors on online prediction market Kalshi put the odds of Mullin being the next Cabinet member to depart at 31 percent, up six percentage points that day.

Mullin’s recent missteps include a disastrous appearance on Capitol Hill on Nov. 18, where he struggled to field questions on everything from the spy scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to his own department’s immigration crackdown.

MAGA mouthpiece Laura Loomer ridiculed Mullin on X following the hearing.

“What the hell is Markwayne Muslim even doing? I swear to God he is the most inept DHS secretary we have ever had,’ she said in one post targeting Mullin.

“We have some of the dumbest people working in the admin, and every day they disgrace President Trump, who deserves better,” she wrote in another.

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Despite the mounting criticism from within his own administration, Trump publicly stood by Mullin in an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday.

“He’s a good person. He works very hard—I think he’s been working very hard,” the president said.

Trump did not, however, appear to know where Mullin was working.

“He’s in the Middle East?” the president asked when informed of Mullin’s overseas trip, turning to White House Communications Director Steven Cheung for confirmation.

“He’s on a planned trip to meet his counterparts in some of the countries,” Cheung explained.