Trump Dodges Reporter’s Question With Bizarre Dead Singer Quip

President Donald Trump has come under fire for yet another nonsensical response in the face of a female reporter.

Trump, 80, is currently enjoying a 48-hour visit to Ireland, and was stopped by reporters Sunday at the Irish Open golf tournament, hosted by his Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare.

When asked about the protests popping up against him in Ireland, Trump turned his attention to the reporter's looks. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“Mr. President, did you see any footage of the protest against your visit here in Dublin, and what do you make of that opposition?” an unidentified female Press Association reporter, who was standing off-camera, asked.

“I don’t know,” Trump mumbled, before becoming much more enthused as he suddenly pointed at her.

“You know, you remind me of somebody,” he said, describing her as “a very cute Irish singer who passed away recently.”

Trump was accused of being demeaning toward women after ignoring a question from a reporter in Ireland. NewsNation

“You know who that is?” the president asked, giving no time for a response before shouting: “Sinéad! You look like Sinéad O’Connor”—mispronouncing the singer’s first name in the process.

“That’s a compliment,” he said, nodding to himself. “She was—she sang beautifully.”

In 2024, the late Grammy winner’s estate demanded that Trump stop playing her 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U” at his rallies, saying that she would have been “disgusted” and considered him a “biblical devil.”

The president compared the woman to 'very cute Irish singer' Sinéad O'Connor. RONCEN Patrick/Patrick Roncen

“Sign of dementia,” one person noted on X. “He doesn’t acknowledge or answer the question, but instead makes comment about the reporter’s appearance. Also Sinéad died over three years ago. Not exactly recent in my opinion.”

Others focused more on Trump’s habit of addressing female reporters and professionals in a particular fashion.

“He doesn’t see women as equal, only as decorations for pleasure,” said one, with another asking: “Why does Trump always make things sexual? He’s such a pig.”

Trump has had a particularly unfiltered month when it comes to women. Earlier this week, he lashed out at ABC reporter Rachel Scott for daring to question his promise to grant all Americans $5,000 if Republicans win the midterms.

On August 29, he publicly flogged New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for both her appearance and personality in a shocking Truth Social rant.

“Maggot Hagerman, the Fake Reporter from The Failing New York Times, an unattractive person both inside and out,” he wrote while claiming that the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist “made up a story” about him.

The president has had several meltdowns against female reporters over the past few weeks. X

Only days earlier, he appeared to encourage a 10-year-old boy, Nathaniel Rai, to join in his outburst against CNN reporter Kristen Holmes.

After Holmes repeatedly attempted to ask the president a question, Trump shot back: “You’re very disrespectful in front of this young man, OK?” He then turned to the boy and asked: “Don’t you find her disrespectful?”