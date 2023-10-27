Trump Doubles Down on ‘Unhinged’ Hezbollah Comments
‘DANGEROUS’
Donald Trump is sticking by widely panned comments he made earlier this month in praise of the terrorist group Hezbollah, posting in full to Truth Social an article written in his defense. “You know, Hezbollah is very smart. They’re all very smart,” Trump said of the militant organization during an event at West Palm Beach, immediately drawing fire from the likes of Ron DeSantis and the Biden administration. Trump seemingly doubled down on his remarks Friday, reposting an article from former Reagan White House official Jeffrey Lord titled “Hezbollah Is Smart — And So Is Trump.” Lord—who was fired from CNN in 2017 for tweeting “Sieg Heil!”—argued in the piece that Trump was right to praise the terrorists as “smart,” an assessment the White House called “dangerous and unhinged.”