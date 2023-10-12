White House Condemns ‘Unhinged’ Trump for Praising ‘Very Smart’ Hezbollah
‘DANGEROUS’
The Biden administration blasted Donald Trump on Thursday for heaping praise on the terrorist group Hezbollah, calling the former president’s statement “dangerous and unhinged.” During an off-the-rails speech on Wednesday, which also featured Trump blaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Hamas conflict, the GOP presidential frontrunner credited Hezbollah over its recent attack on Israel. “You know, Hezbollah is very smart. They’re all very smart,” Trump said of the Iran-aligned militant organization. “Statements like this are dangerous and unhinged,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. “It’s completely lost on us why any American would ever praise an Iran-backed terrorist organization as ‘smart.’ Or have any objection to the United States warning terrorists not to attack Israel.” Bates added that this “is a time for all of us to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel against ‘unadulterated evil.’” It isn’t just Democrats and President Joe Biden who are assailing Trump over his comments. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump’s biggest competition in the 2024 GOP race, condemned the ex-president’s remarks as “absurd.”