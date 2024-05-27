Trump Freaks Out at New York Trial Judge as Jury Deliberation Nears

Days before closing arguments in his hush-money trial in New York, former President Donald Trump unleashed on the judge, Juan Merchan, in an all caps-laden social media post.

“The reason the Radical, highly Conflicted Judge Juan Merchan had to come up with three FAKE options for the jury to choose from, without requiring them to be unanimous, which is completely UNAMERICAN AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL, is because the Corrupt, Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, couldn’t come close to proving that any crime was committed,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“THERE WAS NO CRIME,” he continued, arguing in a meandering way that he had legally paid a non-disclosure agreement to former porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election—which prosecutors have argued was an illegal attempt to shore up his chances of defeating Hillary Clinton.

“There is NO CASE, just a Democrat Persecutor controlled by Crooked Joe Biden’s White House, a Democrat Judge, and a biased venue,” he added.

Trump also railed against the week-long recess now underway, asserting that Merchan should have sequestered the jury.

Separately, in an unusual attempt to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday, Trump wrote, “Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country, & to the Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge in New York that presided over, get this, TWO separate trials, that awarded a woman, who I never met before (a quick handshake at a celebrity event, 25 years ago, doesn’t count!), 91 MILLION DOLLARS for “‘DEFAMATION.’”

The jury could begin deliberating as soon as the middle of this week. Trump faces 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. If convicted, he could be sentenced to jail—an unprecedented scenario for a former president and a leading candidate heading into the November election.