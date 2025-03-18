Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
Trump Gave Israel the Go-Ahead for Shock New Bombing
CEASING THE CEASEFIRE
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed to Fox News that the Israelis spoke with the White House before launching their surprise attack.
Sean Craig
Updated
Mar. 18 2025
9:28AM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 18 2025
6:57AM EDT
Sean Craig
sean.craig@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump-Hating Podcast Rockets Past Rogan With Nearly Double the Downloads
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed
Erkki Forster
politics
Trump Starts Tire Fire in Swing State Over MAGA Boycott Tweet
Sam Brodey
,
Hunter Woodall
Politics
Stephen Miller Loses His Cool on Fox News: ‘Absolute Moron’
Erkki Forster
Trumpland
Karoline Leavitt Walks Back Trump’s Rant on Biden Pardons
Amethyst Martinez