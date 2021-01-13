Trump Gets Kicked Off YouTube for a Week, New Video Removed
President Trump’s YouTube account has been suspended for a week due to “concerns about the ongoing potential for violence,” the company said late Tuesday. The move came in response to “new content” uploaded on Trump’s channel Tuesday. The content in question was in the last video uploaded to the channel, which was promptly removed. YouTube, which is owned by Google, said Trump’s channel will be “temporarily prevented from uploading new content” for at least seven days, meaning Trump may be cut off from posting videos for his millions of followers on Inauguration Day. The company had been under mounting pressure to take action against Trump after Twitter, Facebook, and others gave him the boot following the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol that he helped to incite.