Trump Gets Weirdly Sappy in Romantic Message to MAGA

President Donald Trump is expecting Valentine’s Day gifts from his MAGA faithful.

As the three-time-married Trump, 79, celebrates the month of love while trying to boost his wife, Melania Trump’s, new documentary, he has also expressed doubts about whether his biggest supporters—and donors—still love him.

“I hope you still love me,” read a fundraising email from the president sent Tuesday, with the subject line, “Will I hear from you before Valentine’s Day?”

The email comes as Trump faces low approval ratings and attempts to boost his party’s chances in the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump sent his supporters a romantic fundraising email ahead of Valentine's Day. contact@win.donaldjtrump.com/ email

The message continued with Trump expressing annoyance at being left “hanging” ahead of Valentine’s Day, mentioning his upcoming State of the Union address, before directing supporters to click a neon purple button reading, “FINAL 12 HOURS TO TAKE THE POLL.”

Once Trump’s MAGA supporters clicked the “poll,” they were directed to a fundraising platform for the money-and-affection-seeking billionaire president, MeidasTouch News reported.

The email is one of many sent by Trump through the GOP’s WinRed small-dollar online fundraising machine, which named the president Fundraiser of the Year in 2025, as 1.2 million donors made 23.1 million contributions to the Republican cause.

It is also not the first time the president has demanded love from his MAGA fanbase.

In January, Trump described himself as sitting “alone and in the dark” with “one dying laptop,” asking for $47 from “every red-blooded American who wants to save the country” in his plea.

Later that month, the president used a more threatening tactic, appealing to recipients to take a Citizens Only Survey or risk losing their “top MAGA patriot” status.

The White House sent out an unromantic postcard in 2025. @WhiteHouse/ X

“Your file says you’re a top MAGA patriot… but my records from my survey STILL say: RESPONSE PENDING. Don’t tell me you’re an illegal alien?! That cannot be true!” read the email, which ended with a threat: “Are you a proud American citizen, or does ICE need to come and track you down?”

Though the president’s Valentine’s Day fundraising email did not reference his administration’s harsh immigration policies, a message from the White House’s official X account last year took a much darker turn.

Captioned “Happy Valentine’s Day,” the postcard featured Trump and his border czar, Tom Homan, alongside a twisted take on a classic poem: “Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally, and we’ll deport you.”