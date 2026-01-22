Trump Gives Exhausted Marco Rubio Another New Job

President Donald Trump found yet another task to heap onto Marco Rubio’s plate.

Trump, 79, announced on Thursday that he was putting the Secretary of State, 54, in charge of America’s bid to host the World Expo in 2035—all while the administration pursues an aggressive foreign policy agenda that includes a long-shot attempt to take over Greenland.

The World Expo is held every five years and draws in tens of millions of visitors. Last year’s event was held in Osaka, Japan, and the 2030 iteration will be hosted by Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

World Expo 2025 was hosted in Osaka, Japan. Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

“Today, I am announcing the United States’ intention to bid for the World Expo 2035,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “The Great State of Florida has expressed strong interest in hosting the Expo in Miami, which I fully support. Miami Expo 2035 can be the next big milestone in our new Golden Age of America.”

“I am appointing Miami native Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Chair the efforts of coordinating and advancing this exciting opportunity to convene the World,” he went on, before touting his successful efforts to bring the FIFA World Cup and the Summer Olympics to the U.S. in 2026 and 2028, respectively. “I look forward to winning and participating in the Miami Expo 2035!”

President Donald Trump announced Marco Rubio's newest role on Truth Social. Donald Trump on Truth Social

Rubio wrote in an X post that he was “honored” by the appointment.

“The event is an incredible stage to showcase our nation’s Golden Age and American exceptionalism before the world,” he said. “There is nothing quite like Miami hospitality.”

Rubio said he was honored by the appointment. Marco Rubio on X

The last time the U.S. hosted the World Expo was in 1984 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Congress banned the use of federal funds for World’s Fairs in 1999, but Trump signed a bipartisan bill in 2017 that allowed the U.S. to rejoin Bureau International des Expositions, the Paris-based body that oversees the World Expo.

The World Expo gives the host country an opportunity to erect glitzy pavilions centered around a forward-looking theme. The theme for 2025 was “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” which attracted 29 million visitors, and the 2030 theme is “Foresight for Tomorrow.”

The competition to host World Expo 2030 was a three-way race among Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Italy. Saudi Arabia secured the majority of the votes from 165 delegates in November 2023, a massive win for Trump pal Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is set to host World Expo 2030. Wei Ming Ng/Getty Images

The new responsibility is expected to further clog up Rubio’s already busy schedule. On top of serving as State Secretary, he is also the acting national archivist and acting national security adviser. He also briefly served as chief of the now-defunct U.S. Agency for International Development.

But Rubio’s most recent assignment, prior to becoming World Expo planner, is perhaps also the most controversial: overseeing the transition of Venezuela after U.S. forces seized its president, Nicolás Maduro, in a shocking raid earlier this month.

His ever-expanding portfolio has made him the butt of multiple jokes, and he has always been happy to join in.

Rubio previously quipped in an X post that he was not being considered as a candidate for the then-vacant head coach and general manager positions at the Miami Dolphins, his home team.

Rubio has joined in on the jokes about his multiple hats. Marco Rubio on X