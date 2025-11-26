Trump Gives Jaw-Dropping Defense for Envoy Busted Aiding Putin

President Donald Trump thinks his special envoy coaching a henchman of Russia’s Vladimir Putin is a “standard” practice.

Trump brushed off a Bloomberg bombshell detailing Steve Witkoff’s chummy five-minute phone call with Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s top foreign policy aide, in October. The American official taught the Russians how to get into Trump’s good graces before they uncork the touchy topic of a Russia-Ukraine peace plan

“That’s a standard thing, you know, because he’s got to sell this to Ukraine, he’s got to sell Ukraine to Russia,” Trump, 79, told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday. “That’s what a dealmaker does. You got to say, ‘Look, they want this. You’ve got to convince him of this.’ You know, that’s a very standard form of negotiation.”

“I haven’t heard it, but I heard it was standard negotiation, and I would imagine he’s saying the same thing to Ukraine, because each party has to give and take,” he went on.

According to a transcript of the phone call, Witkoff had several pieces of advice for the Russians.

“I would make the call and just reiterate that you congratulate the president on this achievement, that you supported it, you supported it, that you respect that he is a man of peace, and you’re just, you’re really glad to have seen it happen,” he said. “So I would say that. I think from that, it’s going to be a really good call.”

Ushakov replied: “Ok, ok, my friend. I think that very point our leaders could discuss. Hey Steve, I agree with you that he will congratulate, he will say that Mr. Trump is a real peace man and so and so. That he will say.”