U.S. News

Trump Goes Golfing as Iran Kills American Troops

GUTPUNCH

The deaths bring the number of U.S. service members killed in the Iran war to 16.

Wiktoria Gucia
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

(L-R) Second lady Usha Vance and U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth salute as a U.S. Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case containing the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens at Dover Air Force Base March 07, 2026 in Dover, Delaware.
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Two U.S. service members were killed and another remains missing after an Iranian missile and drone barrage in Jordan on Friday, U.S. Central Command announced.

The military confirmed the deaths on Saturday, as President Donald Trump was visiting his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

“Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified,” a statement posted on X read.

@CENTCOM/ X
@CENTCOM/ X

CENTCOM said four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals but have since been discharged, while other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty.

The two deaths mark the 15th and 16th U.S. service member fatalities in the conflict with Iran since Trump, 80, entered the war on Feb. 28.

Wiktoria Gucia

Wiktoria Gucia

Reporter

wiktoria.gucia@thedailybeast.com

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