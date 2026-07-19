Trump Goon Breaks With President in Awkward Interview

Energy Secretary Chris Wright was cornered into acknowledging Sunday that President Joe Biden won his election fair and square.

Wright, 61, appeared on ABC’s This Week, and couldn’t stop his face from falling when confronted with Trump’s election fraud conspiracy theories.

“One last question before you go. Really simple one. Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?” host Jonathan Karl asked.

Chris Wright told Jon Karl that it 'sure seems' Joe Biden won the 2020 election. ABC News

Wright was quiet for a moment, before responding: “He was president for four years. Clearly so.”

“He clearly won the election?” Karl confirmed, with Wright taking another awkward pause before admitting: “I’m not an election evaluator but it sure seems to me like he did.”

Online, some viewers predicted that Wright’s concession wouldn’t go down too well with his boss. “‘Seems to me like he did’ Welp, that’s a wrap on Wright. Soon as Trump hears this, he’s out!” one person wrote.

Viewers theorized it could be the end of Wright's career, after Trump doubled down on election fraud claims. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Another shared: “That’s the closest anyone on the right has come to admitting that Trump lost.”

Trump has spent years insisting that Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election, escalating his claims of a “rigged” vote ahead of this year’s turbulent midterms.

Earlier this week, Trump fanned the flames by inviting a group of election denial personalities for a White House briefing. The content of the top-secret meeting reportedly necessitated the signing of NDAs.

Seemingly bolstered by his time with fellow conspiracy theorists, Trump went on to give a bizarre 25-minute address on the topic.

Having promised bombshell news, Trump instead ranted about “shocking vulnerabilities” in the election system, and claimed that “great damage has been done to our country.”

On Thursday, Trump gave an address claiming foreign interference in Biden's win. MELINA MARA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He declared: “Over a period of years starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history, resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million US voter files.”