Trump Goon Flips Out in CNN Clash Over Press Bans

U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz lashed out at CNN host Dana Bash as he shared his full support for Donald Trump’s media ban.

Waltz, 52, appeared on State of the Union Sunday, and described the president’s decision to bar CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House as “spot on.”

“I would hope that the media would take a good, introspective look at itself and its practices because it throws things out there and then puts a little baby correction that nobody pays attention to,” he said. “And it sticks to people like napalm.”

Mike Waltz argued that the First Amendment only goes so far when it comes to equal freedoms of the press. CNN

Bash pointed to Waltz’s lengthy military career, noting that he had fought to defend freedoms including the First Amendment.

But Waltz instead argued that the Supreme Court has protected “your right to publish,” but not to have “access to any government facility that you want.”

With experts arguing that Trump’s ban is unconstitutional, Bash said: “I mean, there are laws—and we are going to see what the courts say.

“And then there are norms, and then there is, again, what you have fought for. And we thank you for that service, for these freedoms.”

Donald Trump announced his press ban Friday, targeting three major 'fake news' outlets. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

She continued: “And I—it’s kind of a loss for words, especially when the president says he just doesn‘t want negative reporting. It’s critical reporting. It is intended to get facts.”

Her words seemed to flip a switch in Waltz, who raged: “There’s a big difference, Dana, I‘m sorry. And negative reporting and garbage gossip journalism, that will sit on one anonymous source—”

As Bash shook her head and tried to interrupt, he pushed on: “—and then puts it out in the ethosphere, and it’s then repeated by other journalists as fact.

Bash tried to move the conversation to Trump’s Denmark deal, but Waltz lashed out again.

Waltz attempted to frame the ban as a matter of national security. CNN

“But case in point!” he interjected. “When you have anonymous journalists putting out, for example, sensitive conversations on deployment orders, on our munitions stockpiles while we’re in a conflict, these are not simple black and white issues as you—as you’re laying forward. And I think you know that. And on the Greenland deal—”

“Wait, wait. Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on,” Bash said.

The decades-long CNN journalist clarified: “The question of national security is one that every serious news organization takes seriously.

“That is quite different from the president saying that he’s not happy because it’s too negative against him.”

Trump has publicly framed the ban around his dissatisfaction with the outlets’ coverage, saying he was tired of “fake news” and accusing them of reporting “fiction and lies.”

The president announced the move on Truth Social Friday, following months of increasing attacks on the press.

In Trump's announcement, he suggested that more outlets could expect a White House ban soon. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico … from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!” he wrote.