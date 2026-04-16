Trump Goon Reveals Wild Plan for ‘Trump Park’ Overseas

One of Trump’s longest friends is cooking up a new plan to open a park in Europe in honor of the president.

Paulo Zampolli, a former modeling agent turned Trump administration official, said he brokered a new deal in the Romanian capital of Bucharest to open “Donald J Trump Park.”

He said it will be used to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s independence, but didn’t offer too many details on it to the Financial Times in an interview.

“I bring people together, global partnerships. Then there are the details... that’s when the secretaries step in,” he said.

Zampolli, an Italian-born businessman, is reportedly the man who introduced Trump to his third wife, Melania. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Daniel Baluta, the mayor of the Bucharest area where the park will be, confirmed the plans earlier this week, posting online that the park will “become part of a global story of friendship and respect between nations.”

“The new park... will celebrate this important moment and will bear the name of the current President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, as a symbol of friendship and common values that unite us,” he said.

The Trump Organization, managed by the president’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., also announced plans for several developments in Romania last year, including Trump Tower Bucharest.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is not involved in his family's business dealings. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The proposed Trump Park in Romania will join the long list of items the self-obsessed president has named after himself.

These include the $1 million “Trump Gold Cards” for visa seekers, “Trump Accounts” for investments, and the yet-to-be-released “Trump Cards” from banks, TrumpRx for pharmaceuticals, and the perpetually delayed Trump Phones.

The Trump administration has claimed to have several renamed federal buildings after Trump, including the U.S. Institute of Peace and the Kennedy Center, but those name changes have not been confirmed by Congress, which must approve them.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for further details on the park.

Zampolli, a longtime friend of Trump’s from their days as New York City socialites, currently works in the Trump administration as the United States special representative for global partnerships and is on the board of the Kennedy Center.

Zampolli is credited with introducing Trump and the First Lady. Paolo Zampolli/Instagram

His Instagram account shows him jet-setting across the globe to broker deals, like the Trump Park, on behalf of the president.

In more recent weeks, Zampolli has found himself embroiled in controversy after The New York Times reported that he reached out to a top official at Immigration and Customs Enforcement to get the mother of his child, who he said is not in the country legally, deported.

The ex, Amanda Ungaro, was placed in ICE custody and eventually deported. The two share a teenage son and had been engaged in a nasty custody battle at the time Zampolli called ICE on her.

Zampolli reportedly used his position to get the mother of his child deported. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Ungaro and first lady Melania Trump shared a close friendship as they both immigrated to New York in the 1990s to work in the modeling industry.

Zampolli has denied his involvement in getting his former lover deported.