Trump Goon Pumps Super Bowl With MAGA Propaganda

Those hoping to escape the daily chaos of MAGA 2.0 during the Super Bowl may want to take a bathroom break after the National Anthem.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent boasted on Wednesday about the pricey ad spot purchased to tout “Trump accounts,” set to air just after pop singer Charlie Puth performs the “Star-Spangled Banner” this coming Sunday.

Bessent, 63, said he anticipates a “flood of sign-ups” as a result of the commercial airing in full on Feb. 8.

“I would tell everyone to look for the commercial right after the national anthem at the Super Bowl this weekend,” he testified to the House Financial Services Committee. “I think we are prepared for a flood of sign-ups, and then they will go live on July 5.”

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Thirty-second advertisements in prime spots cost $10 million for this year’s Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, NBC has revealed. The average cost for standard spots are $8 million, and pre-game broadcast spots run at about $7 million, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Semafor reported in January that a pro-Trump group would be footing the bill for the ad.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Billionaire Michael Dell, who donated $6.25 billion to the initiative, shared a teaser of the Super Bowl ad on X. It shows children playing outside against various American backdrops while a narrator says the “children of our nation will have a voice.” A young girl closes the preview, saying, “Dear America.”

The Treasury Department’s commercial will highlight the so-called “Trump accounts,” which promise to fund investment accounts for American newborns with $1,000 each to grow as they do. Parents can then invest up to $5,000 annually to supplement the government’s initial investment.

Following the launch of the Trump Accounts website on Jan. 28—which featured summit that had attendees including rapper Nicki Minaj—the administration was criticized for inconsistent math regarding the investment accounts.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The idea of investment accounts for children has been praised across the aisle. However, changing the accounts’ initial name, “Invest America accounts,” to bear the Trump name has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, especially since the idea did not originate with him.

Approval for the accounts’ creation was granted as part of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” this summer. Republican lawmakers renamed the accounts in the final version of the bill to champion the president, who was then enjoying a much higher approval rating.

Musician Nicki Minaj attends the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit on January 28, 2026. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Business leaders have not been thrilled with the swap, hoping to revert the name to the politically neutral “530A” accounts instead.