Trump Goon’s Make-a-Wish NASA Experience Exposed

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has boasted that he was part of a military flyover of Washington, D.C., during America 250 celebrations.

Blanche tagged along with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, who received special permission to fly his vintage fighter jet during an air show—apparently with one of MAGA’s top sycophants riding along.

Isaacman wrote that he “had the privilege of flying” Blanche over the National Mall, to which Blanche responded on X that it was an honor.

“It was an honor to fly over the National Mall with @NASAAdmin as part of America’s 250th celebration,” Blanche said. “Thank you to the men and women of @NASA for an unforgettable experience in tribute to our great nation.”

@DAGToddBlanche/X

Blanche, Trump’s former personal attorney, who is yet to be confirmed by the Senate to his post permanently, was among dozens of aircraft flying over D.C. as part of the July 4 festivities.

The Wall Street Journal reported that security concerns were raised when Isaacman sought approval to fly the aircraft, citing it as “very high risk” due to issues with the jets’ flight controls and prior crashes.

Isaacman has asserted that the jets used for the flyover are exempt from the rules civilian aviators must abide by, thereby exempting government aircraft from the FAA’s jurisdiction.

Severe weather cut the flyover short. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

The flyover was eventually cut short as severe weather disrupted Trump’s MAGA-ified Independence Day bash.

Blanche is hardly the first official in the Trump administration to have leveraged their position to get access to experiences typically off-limits to the public.

Patel is no stranger to be afforded VIP experiences. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Kid Rock each rode shotgun in two Apache helicopters that flew from an Army air base in April.

The month prior, Kid Rock was treated to an up-close view of Apache helicopters as two flew by his Nashville, Tennessee, home. He posted a video on social media of himself saluting them from his balcony.

Kid Rock saluted the Army aircraft that flew by his Tennessee home. Kid Rock/X

FBI Director Kash Patel has been accused of mixing business trips with pleasure himself.

Patel has used the FBI’s $60 million jet to travel to UFC matches, hockey games, professional wrestling events, and hunting trips, among other excursions.

He also used the FBI plane to fly his amateur country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, to a George Strait and Chris Stapleton concert in Philadelphia last year, where she stayed in a luxury suite costing up to $50,000.