Trump Goons Go After Maxwell’s Jailers for Whistleblowing

Employees at Federal Prison Camp Bryan were reportedly fired this week after leaking privileged email correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and her attorney, to Rep. Jamie Raskin.

A statement released by Maxwell’s attorney, Leah Saffian, on Friday condemned the email leak and chastised Raskin for his involvement in revealing the news of the employees’ terminations.

“The release to the media by Congressman Raskin of Ms. Maxwell’s privileged client-attorney email correspondence with me is as improper as it is a denial of justice,” the statement reads.

“Congressman Raskin is a Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee, an attorney and law professor. He must be aware that his conduct undermines the whole legal process. His action should be a matter for professional disciplinary action,” it continued.

“There have been appropriate consequences already for employees at Federal Prison Camp Bryan. They have been terminated for improper, unauthorized access to the email system used by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to allow inmates to communicate with the outside world.” The DOJ has been contacted for comment.

President Donald Trump was friends with Epstein and Maxwell for over a decade before their relationship soured in the 2000s. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

On Monday, Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed that he had received information from a whistleblower that suggested the staff at FPC Bryan have been “waiting on Ms. Maxwell hand and foot.”

The information leaked to Raskin also suggested Maxwell is currently working on applying to President Donald Trump for commutation of her sentence, “demonstrating either that Ms. Maxwell is herself requesting to be released from her 20-year prison sentence... or that this child sex predator now holds such tremendous sway in the second Trump Administration that Trump and his own DOJ will follow her clemency recommendations,” the Raskin’s statement reads.

The House Judiciary Committee Democrats defended their use of the information on Friday, with a spokeswoman telling CNN, “The House Judiciary Committee Minority’s letter was based on a range of documents and information shared with Committee staff by a whistleblower. None of the documents shared with the Committee from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) TRULINCS system was subject to the attorney client privilege.”

The spokeswoman also noted that inmates are required to accept a disclaimer that their activity on the prison’s systems will be monitored.