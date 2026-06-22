Trump Goons’ Shady Plot to Interfere in Election Exposed

The Trump administration is planning on withholding tens of millions of dollars in federal homeland security funds from states that do not comply with its preferred election changes, CNN reported, citing internal documents obtained by the outlet.

If states want to receive critical funds for counterterrorism and disaster mitigation, among other items, they will soon have to phase out certain electronic voting systems, including those that use bar codes, and instead move to hand-marked paper ballots.

The federal government will also require states to conduct manual election audits, using methods established by the Trump administration.

Trump has baselessly claimed that U.S. elections are filled with fraud for years. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

States will also have to run their voter rolls through a Trump-approved citizenship verification database, also referred to as a national citizen database. The verification process, also known as the SAVE system (Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, has grown controversial as it has produced several false positives, including flagging eligible voters who have then in turn been pulled from the voter rolls.

They will also have to use a Trump-approved system to verify the citizenship of anyone working at a polling location.

If they do not comply, states will lose out on millions in funding, including federal dollars used to prevent terrorism, counter cyber attacks, protect infrastructure, and prepare for natural disasters. These grants are expected to total more than $1 billion in the current fiscal year, CNN reported.

DHS grants have for years required that 3 percent of the funds be used for election security, but the new guidelines are expected to include mandatory reforms and penalties for noncompliance. States that refuse to comply could lose 20 percent of their grant money.

The new guidelines are expected to be rolled out next week.

Democratic lawmakers have been fearful of Trump's attempts to interfere with the upcoming midterm elections. Rick Wilking/REUTERS

DHS did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The move reflects President Donald Trump’s obsession with rooting out nonexistent voter fraud, which MAGA claims is happening frequently, but in reality is extremely rare.

Trump's yearslong obsession with nonexistent election fraud culminated with the deadly Jan. 6 riot. STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

The move by DHS is also being viewed as a way for the administration to skirt around MAGA’s doomed voter legislation, the SAVE Act. The bill does not have the required votes in the Senate for its passage, despite Trump furiously pressuring Senate Majority Leader John Thune to just blow up the filibuster to get it passed.

Still, legal analysts told CNN that the punitive move would likely be shot down in court.

“I expect (the new requirements) will be blocked in the courts,” said David Becker, a former Justice Department lawyer who now advises election officials.

The DOJ is also suing several states to obtain their voter rolls. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The administration has tried and failed to implement similar tactics.

Last year, Trump officials attempted to withhold federal dollars unless states submitted population totals in compliance with their hardline immigration policy. Several states sued, and a federal court blocked the policy.