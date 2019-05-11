Trump Hijacks Washington, DC July 4th Celebrations To Put Himself at the Center

President Donald Trump has taken over the organizational plans for the nation’s annual July 4th celebrations in Washington, DC, according to the Washington Post. He has moved the fireworks display from the Mall, where it has been held for more than 50 years, to a spot closer to the Potomac River. He has also inserted himself into the program, promising to address the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, turning the usual non-partisan celebration of the nation’s independence into what will amount to a campaign rally. Officials did not have a price tag on the changes, but the Post reported that the firework display on the Mall has been orchestrated for more than half a century.