Trump Humiliated as His MAGA Pick Tanks in New Poll

Trump-backed congressional candidate Cory Mills faces very bad odds in the final stretch before his GOP primary.

Mills, 46, is running for a third term in Florida’s 7th Congressional District against three other Republican contenders, including conservative news anchor Ryan Elijah.

According to a new poll from Capital Strategic Partners, 44 percent of likely voters support Elijah, compared to only 27 percent for Mills.

A new poll suggests that Cory Mills is behind in the polls ahead of Tuesday's primary. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The stats got even worse when the pollsters asked: “Cory Mills has been the subject of a congressional ethics investigation, a police report alleging assault, and questions about his business record.

“Knowing this, if the primary were held today, would you vote for Cory Mills or Ryan Elijah?”

Responding again, some voters changed allegiance. Forty eight percent then went for Elijah, with Mills’ share dipping to 20 percent.

The numbers come as something of a dismissal to Trump, who gave Army vet Mills his firm endorsement back in February.

Polls suggest that newcomer Ryan Elijah could win, especially in light of the ethics investigation against Mills. Ryan Elijah for Congress

On Truth Social, the president raved: “Congressman Cory Mills is an America First Patriot and Tremendous Champion for the Great People of Florida’s 7th Congressional District!

“A Successful Entrepreneur, and Brave U.S. Army Combat Veteran and Bronze Star recipient, Cory knows what is required to Defend our Country, Support our Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

Trump—who appointed Mills to the Defense Business Board during his first term—commended Mills for “fighting tirelessly” in Congress to promote MAGA interests, such as defending the Second Amendment and holding an anti-migrant platform.

The president concluded: “Cory Mills has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!”

Despite the endorsement being months-old, Mills has seemed confident that Trump’s word might pull him through.

“I’m the only person who sits on this stage today who has been endorsed three times by President Donald J. Trump,” he boasted at a debate on August 5.

Trump endorsed Mills in February. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

It’s unclear if that endorsement will be enough to detach him from his current House Ethics Committee investigation on allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance law violations.

The string of controversies surrounding Mills has prompted congressmen—many from within the GOP—to demand his expulsion, with Elijah even brandishing an expired restraining order against Mills at the debate.