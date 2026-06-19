Trump Humiliated as World Leader Exposes His Lie About Being ‘Begged’ for Photo

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has accused President Donald Trump of making up a story about her.

Speaking to an Italian TV Channel following the G7 summit, Trump claimed that Meloni had “begged” him for a photograph together—something she flatly denies.

Meloni is so incensed by Trump’s claim that she has fired back with a furious statement—and her foreign minister has canceled a trip to the U.S. next week.

Io e l’Italia non imploriamo mai. pic.twitter.com/sTpKlqWB67 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 19, 2026

“Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up,” she said in a statement captioned “Neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

“I am frankly astonished. I don’t ‌know why ⁠the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies: it is not the first time, moreover.”

She also fumed at a perceived difference between the way Trump treats his closest allies and the way he talks to the leaders of some of America’s traditional opponents.

“I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence,” she said. “There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

The pair used to be close. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump had said following the summit, “She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn’t have to talk to her.”

He added, “She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so ​badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.”

Meloni and Trump were once close allies, but that relationship now appears to be in tatters.

The latest development comes a day after Meloni said she doesn’t trust Trump’s word. An agreement was reached between Trump and G7 leaders over Ukraine, but afterward, Meloni said a deal with the 80-year-old “cannot always be taken for granted.”

Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, was so furious with Trump’s words to his boss that he has now taken drastic measures by canceling an upcoming visit to the U.S.

Meloni's relationship with Trump has worsened. Remo Casilli/REUTERS

“The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy,” he said. “For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June.”

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto took a lighter-hearted approach. “I can’t imagine @GiorgiaMeloni asking anyone for a photo, not even under threat,” he said in an X post. “In this case, what hurts is that jokes of this kind do no good to anyone: neither to the USA, nor to Italy, nor to the alliance.”

Trump and Meloni were seen speaking together in Évian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday. The Guardian reports that Trump was heard saying “you abandoned me,” to which Meloni replied: “That’s not true, we’ve always been friends.”

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Trump's inauguration. SHAWN THEW/POOL/via REUTERS

The two leaders were once close, hitched by their mutual nationalistic sentiments.

Meloni was the only major European leader at his second inauguration.

During talks about a peace deal for Gaza last year, Trump even called her a “beautiful young woman.” “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are. Thank you very much for coming,” he said.

Meloni and Trump shared nationalistic sensibilities. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Things have since gone wrong. Meloni is just one voice in the chorus against the war in Iran, for which a peace deal was reached this week.

She has called the conquest “unacceptable” and refused to assist Washington’s request to use European military bases.

Meloni also criticized Trump for raging at Pope Leo after the pontiff called for peace in Iran.

In return, Trump said Meloni “lacked courage,” and when her comments were put to him, Trump snapped, saying, “She is the one who is unacceptable, because she doesn’t care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if it had the chance.” Trump has also threatened to pull U.S. troops out of Italy.