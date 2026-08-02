Trump Humiliated by Tiny Crowd at Golf Trophy Ceremony

President Donald Trump claimed another trophy at his own golf course, but the crowd for the victory party was anything but a packed house.

The 80-year-old celebrated his latest golf triumph at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Sunday, with videos showing him receiving both the club and senior championships as a small crowd casually milled around.

A video circulating on social media shows Trump being handed two oversized trophies, with the Daily Mail reporting that his 70-stroke score was an unusually strong finish—two strokes better than the course’s expected score of 72.

The reported victory reportedly pushes Trump’s golf title tally into the 40s, though some online critics quickly questioned the achievement, noting it was “weird that he only wins at his own courses.” Trump, however, was quick to tout the victory on Truth Social.

“Thank you very much to all of those who participated. I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field, I’m given very little time to practice, because I’m focused on many other things. It’s called TALENT, and I have it, and they don’t!” Trump wrote after his alleged win, sharing an overexposed video of himself playing golf.

The president arrived in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend after spending Friday at Camp David, the secluded presidential retreat where leaders have held private meetings for decades.

The president emphasized he won because of "TALENT." @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

Trump used the Friday gathering to discuss the challenges facing his administration while Cabinet secretaries showered him with praise, but he skipped an overnight stay, choosing instead the surroundings that better fit his “aesthetic” than the wilderness.

Last year, during a Thanksgiving call with troops stationed around the world, Trump boasted that he knows “a lot about golf,” claiming he had “won 38 club championships” despite not getting “to practice much.”

Though Trump has repeatedly claimed he does not get much practice, the Trump Organization’s 16 golf courses around the world have provided him with plenty of opportunities to play. According to Golf Monthly, by the time he made his Thanksgiving remark, the president had already spent 76 of the first 312 days of his second presidency on the golf course.

That number has only continued to climb, reaching 125 visits to his golf courses by Sunday, when he collected his two latest trophies.

Trump’s frequent golf outings have continued even amid major challenges for his presidency, including earlier this month when he was at Bedminster as the White House grappled with the deaths of two U.S. service members in the war in Iran.

The president has continued to mix work with pleasure. @MargoMartin47/ X

Perhaps trying to change the optics, the president visited with members of the U.S. Armed Forces during his trip to Bedminster this weekend. But footage of him shaking hands with service members quickly sparked mockery after viewers noticed he was still wearing his white golf glove.

“Lol, looks like he made them go watch him golf,” one user commented on X, while another added, “With his golf glove on. How disrespectful.”

Trump’s frequent golf outings and growing collection of claimed victories stand in stark contrast to a promise he made during his 2016 campaign: “I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to play golf.”