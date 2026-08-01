Why Trump’s Desperate Ploy to Be Serious Is a Sham

President Donald Trump took his top goons on a presidential retreat hoping to project gravitas, but his longtime biographer says his attempt at a more “serious” presidential image fell flat.

Author Michael Wolff was referring to Trump’s surprise visit to Camp David, the secluded wooden retreat where presidents have gone to hold private meetings for decades. Wolff pointed out on Inside Trump’s Head podcast that Trump, a billionaire New Yorker, “hates” the wilderness camp.

“The fact that he is at Camp David now actually probably means something,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles. He said the 80-year-old is probably “trying to be presidential” by bringing his top Cabinet officials with him to the Maryland site.

The president has visited the retreat far less frequently than his predecessors. He used the camp more often in his first term, but he has made only sporadic trips during his second.

President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth participate in a cabinet meeting at Camp David. Daniel Heuer/Daniel Heuer/Reuters

“He is trying to evoke, in the middle of a war that he can’t get out of and that he can’t solve, it’s, ‘ I am a serious president, a serious guy trying to solve this,’” Wolff said.

Trump had Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and others tag along to the wooded retreat.

Camp David, Maryland. A serious faced President Eisenhower makes a point as he poses just before meeting with his cabinet. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

But rather than focusing solely on the ongoing war, which has deepened America’s affordability crisis and remains deeply unpopular among voters, the meeting became a venting session for Trump to air his frustrations to a room of his sycophants.

That included him complaining about the last-minute blockage of his attorney general nominee’s confirmation by senators from his own party, the likely death of his $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund, and what he says Democrats could do if they win the November midterms.

The president’s inner circle used their time speaking to take turns showering Trump with praise, much like the Cabinet meetings Trump has held in the White House in MAGA 2.0.

“Now of course then he goes to Camp David, and it doesn’t appear to be serious at all,” Wolff said. “It’s just more of the Trump show, which he cannot not do.”

For the cameras, Trump added a carefully curated touch to the room for his Friday meeting. He hung a photo from his May Cabinet meeting in which he set out red MAGA “USA 250 Anniversary” caps for each attendee. The photo was hung next to a black-and-white photo of Dwight D. Eisenhower and his Cabinet.

The MAGA branding continued outside the meeting, where a table was stocked with red and green hats emblazoned with “45 & 47.”

While the president flashed a broad smile in a photograph shared by the White House outside “Aspen Lodge,” the retreat’s historic President’s Cabin,” he did not stay overnight. Wolff suggested the decision may have come down to the camp’s accommodations, saying bedding is a “big issue” for Trump.

The president appeared happy not to be sleeping in the lodge. @WhiteHouse/ X

“He won’t spend time on the details of going to war, but on bedding at a hotel he comes alive,” the author of Fire and Fury claimed.

He added, “I can’t think of anything that would be in greater stylistic and aesthetic contrast than Camp David and the Trump aesthetic.”

Trump returned to the comfort of his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club for the weekend, arriving with his blonde executive assistant Natalie Harp, 34, who is said to fuel many of his Truth Social rampages by typing them out for the president.

Harp is with Trump this weekend at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club. AARON SCHWARTZ/AFP via Getty Images

The getaway comes as Trump’s Iran war drags into its sixth month, far beyond the four to five weeks he originally predicted it would last.

“Camp David is supposed to be the place where it’s a presidential retreat. A president goes to be by himself or with his intimates and think, quiet time, all of which Trump does not have, does not want, cannot endure,” Wolff said.