Trump: ‘I Did Not’ Bring Up Khashoggi’s Death During Recent Call With MBS

During his interview with NBC News’ Chuck Todd which aired on Sunday, President Trump revealed that during his Friday phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he did not bring up the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “I did not because it really didn’t come up in that discussion,” the president told Todd. “I called about one reason.” The White House said the call between the two leaders was to discuss the rising tensions with Iran.

Last week, the United Nations said there’s “credible evidence” that Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for Khashoggi’s death, further noting that the Saudi investigation into the journalist’s murder was not done in good faith.